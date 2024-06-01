Trending

Boeing Starliner crewed launch scrubbed at last minute

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore (L) and Pilot Suni Williams walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 01, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The astronauts are heading to Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 for NASA's Boeing crew flight test to the International Space Station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Flight postponed: NASA’s Boeing Crew flight test commander Butch Wilmore, left, and pilot Suni Williams walked out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Their flight was postponed later Saturday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing called off its test flight of its Starliner spacecraft moments before it was supposed to launch Saturday.

The countdown for the launch stopped at three minutes and 50 seconds, according to The Associated Press. Both astronauts were strapped in waiting for takeoff when an issue arose, causing the launch to be called off for the day.

The countdown clock was stopped by an automatic hold, which was triggered by the ground launch sequencer. According to CNN, that is also known as the computer that launches the rocket. The cause of its hold is unclear.

NASA’s broadcast said, according to CNN, that the teams are expecting a 24-hour turnaround time so in this instance, it could be the earliest for another launch could be on Sunday.

The Starliner was supposed to take off at 12:25 p.m. EDT Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch was delayed before due to leak checks and repairs to the rocket, the AP reported.

