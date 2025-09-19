Bob Dylan will perform at Farm Aid 40

Music legend Bob Dylan will perform during Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis on Saturday, concert organizers announced.

Dylan, 84, was a late addition to the 40th annual concert, which will be held at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Dylan performed at the first two Farm Aid concerts and also appeared at the 2023 event.

Dylan joins a lineup that includes Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney and Wynonna Judd.

Since 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $85 million to support programs that help farmers in need, according to a news release.

Dylan, whose songs have touched on social issues such as war and inequality, sparked Farm Aid after he dashed off a line during a Live Aid benefit concert.

Dylan was performing at the event, which was raising money to help drought-stricken Ethiopia. While on stage, the singer-songwriter spoke about the farm crisis in the United States.

“I hope that some of the money that’s raised for the people in Africa,” Dylan said. “Maybe they can just take a little bit of it, one or two million, and use it, say, to pay the mortgages on some of the farms that the farmers here owe to the banks.”

