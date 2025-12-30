Billionaire Beyoncé: Pop singer becomes fifth musician to join Forbes list

Beyoncé is one rich cowboy. So wealthy, she has become the fifth musician to join Forbes’ list of global billionaires.

The 44-year-old pop singer joins Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and her husband, Jay-Z, as members of the “three comma club.”

Beyoncé grossed nearly $600 million during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023. She went to a new level in 2024, pivoting to country music with the release of “Cowboy Carter” and generating new revenue stream opportunities with a tour that grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales.

That led to a Christmas NFL halftime performance in 2024 -- the first in the league’s history that led to $50 million -- and the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” grossed approximately $44 million worldwide.

Of the 22 billionaire entertainers Forbes has on its list, nearly have of them were added over the past three years, the magazine reported.

Combining what she made touring with earnings from her music catalog and sponsorship deals in 2025, Forbes estimated that Beyoncé grossed $148 million before taxes. That made her the third-highest paid musician worldwide.

The singer also founded her own entertainment company , Parkwood Entertainment, in 2008. According to Forbes, Parkwood “manages her career and produces all of her music, documentaries and concerts, fronting most of the production costs in order to capture more of the back-end economics.”

What is next?

Beyoncé told GQ earlier this year that she only wants to tour when her children are not in school.

“I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family,” she told the magazine. “No amount of money is worth my peace.”

