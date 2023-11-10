Big Ten Conference banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching Michigan’s final 3 games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten Conference has banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching the final regular-season games for Michigan, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

The reason is due to a confrontation over an alleged sign-stealing scheme, the AP reported.

The suspension is for the rest of the regular season which includes only games not practices, WDIV reported. Michigan is expected to fight the decision as a way for Harbaugh to not face punishment until the NCAA completes its investigation.

The NCAA and the Big Ten are investigating allegations of “an impermissible scouting and sign-stealing scheme,” sources told the AP on Thursday.

“Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials. As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately. This disciplinary action shall not preclude the University or its football team from having its Head Football Coach attend practices or other football team activities other than the game activities to which it applies. For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies,” the Big Ten Conference said in a statement.

Michigan has not yet responded, the AP reported. The team’s plane landed before the announcement happened in Pennsylvania.

Harbaugh was disciplined by the Big Ten less than a day before the Wolverines were to play Penn State, the AP reported. Harbaugh’s team reportedly had a chance to win a third straight Big Ten title which would be Michigan’s first national championship since 1997.





©2023 Cox Media Group