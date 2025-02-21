Betty White forever: ‘Golden Girl’ honored with USPS stamp

When you want to say “thank you for being a friend,” the United States Postal Service will make your mail a bit more rosy.

The agency is honoring “The Golden Girls” Betty White with a new stamp this year.

It will “commemorate the warmth, wit and charisma of Betty White by honoring the late actress and comedienne with a new stamp bearing her likeness,” the USPS said in a news release.

The stamp will debut at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens on March 27.

White, while a six-decade entertainment icon, was also an animal activist and was known for her animal welfare work.

The Forever Stamp will have a “digitally created portrait” of White against a violet-colored background. there will be “bubbly spots that benefit her sparkling personality.”

White, according to the USPS, was the “First Lady of Television” and had five Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She died just over two weeks short of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021, The New York Times reported.

The stamp will be sold in panes of 20 for whatever the current price of Forever Stamps is at the time of purchase. The current price is 73 cents.

