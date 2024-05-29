Barnes & Noble launches Summer Reading Program; kids can get a free book again

Summer vacation has already started in some areas and parents may be looking for a way to stop the summer brain drain.

>> Read more trending news

Barnes & Noble is once again launching its Summer Reading Program to help.

Participation is free and after a child reads eight books they can choose a book for free.

There’s a journal they have to fill out that tracks the title of the books they have read, the authors and a quick writeup describing their favorite part and why.

Then all the child has to do is take that filled-out journal to their local store between July 1 and August 31, and they get to pick one of the pre-selected books on the list.

The books are separated into three grade recommendations from grades 1 and 2; 3 and 4; and 5 and 6.

There are such classics as “The Boxcar Children,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” and “Treasure Island” among the free book options.

For the English-language journal, click here.

For the Spanish-language journal, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group