Back to the beach: ‘Baywatch’ reboot ordered

The lifeguards from “Baywatch” will be running down the beach once again.

Fox has greenlit a “Baywatch” reboot for the 2026-2027 season.

The Fox Entertainment and Fremantle co-produced series has an initial order for 12 episodes, Variety reported.

“In its first run, ‘Baywatch’ defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn said.

“Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the ‘Baywatch’ franchise a global sensation," Thorn continued.

While the series has been announced, the cast members who will be slipping into the red bathing suits have not.

It has been in development at Fox since the winter, Deadline reported.

The original series helped launch the careers of such stars as Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa, according to Deadline.

0 of 53

©2024 Cox Media Group