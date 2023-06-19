Baby seal climbs onto surfboard in Pacific near San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A baby seal decided to catch a wave with surfers on Saturday in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego.

It is unclear whether the seal was looking for fun or was instinctively attempting to avoid a predator, but the pup wiggled onto the board at Pacific Beach, KWSB-TV reported.

Drone footage showed the animal scrambling onto the board, to the amusement of surfers in the area.

Officials from SeaWorld were notified and came to the beach to evaluate the pup, according to the television station. According to the seal appeared healthy and was in the water when the theme park’s team arrived.

The pup’s mother had not been located, according to KSWB. Surfers in the Pacific Beach area said they believed the mother had been killed, but SeaWorld officials said they had not received a report of a deceased seal in the vicinity.