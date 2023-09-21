Atlanta Braves fan makes impressive one-handed home run catch while holding baby

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — During a game between the Atlanta Brave and Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park, a man made one heck of a catch

Grady Rikard took his wife Brittany and their children to an afternoon game Wednesday. According to WSB-TV, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hit a home run at the top of the second inning towards the section where Rikard and his family were sitting.

Rikard made a one-handed catch while holding his young daughter, Riley, the news outlet reported. Rikard then threw the ball back on the field.

“As it was coming in, I said, ‘That one’s gotta go back because we can’t accept any Phillies balls out here,’” Rikard told Bally Sports South’s Kelly Crull, according to WSB-TV. “Not the home run I was hoping to catch today but still got some time. Maybe Acuna will get one to me as well.” Rikard said that they were not in the usual seating area at the ball park.

“I froze unfortunately. There was a lot happening, newborn, three other kids, I just froze. But thankfully Grady was dad of the year and caught it,” Brittany Rikard said, according to the news outlet.

Video of the impressive catch can be found on MLB’s website.