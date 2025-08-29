Ariana Grande announces ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour

The album came out last year, but Ariana Grande is finally going on tour to support 2024’s “Eternal Sunshine.”

The “Wicked” actress announced the limited dates on Instagram, saying she will be hitting Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston before ending the tour with five concerts at London’s O2 Arena next August, Billboard reported.

Presale for the North American dates will happen on Sept. 9 with regular sales starting the next day. You can sign up for presales now through her website through Sept. 7.

Her last tour was in 2019. Grande, according to Billboard, was hesitant to have another tour.

“I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life,” she told Variety last year. “I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.”

Variety said the tour will have different VIP packages available.

Grande was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Galinda/Glinda in “Wicked,” with the second part of the musical-turned-film released later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She is also signed to be in “Focker In-Law,” the latest sequel for the “Meet the Parents” series, and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” animated film, THR reported.

