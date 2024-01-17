Apple to release iOS 17.3 update

Apple is getting ready to release another iOS update.

Macworld reported that iOS 17.3 is in beta testing and will have a new feature called Stolen Device Protection. It will make some items more challenging to access including Apple ID password changes, passcode changes and viewing passwords, when you’re in an unfamiliar place.

Right now all you need in most cases is the passcode to change the Apple ID password, but the new feature will require Face ID or Touch ID when you’re in an area that isn’t a trusted location.

There will also be a Security Delay feature that will require Face ID or Touch ID then an hour-long waiting period then another successful biometric authentication before you would be allowed to change a passcode or Apple ID password.

CNET said that once the update is installed, you should be prompted to turn on the new security measures, but if you are not, then go to Settings>Face ID and Passcode then click Turn On Protection under Stolen Device Protection.

More changes are on tap including a new Unity wallpaper to honor Black History Month, playlist collaboration and emoji reaction to tracks on the playlist, AirPlay hotel improvements, Crash detection optimization and AppleCare and Warranty indicators for all devices on the same Apple ID.

While iOS 17.3 is currently in beta testing and available for developers, it is expected to be released to regular users next week, 9to5Mac reported.

