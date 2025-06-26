Anna Wintour to step down as Vogue Editor-in-Chief

The longtime Editor-In-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, will be stepping down.

Forbes reported she announced her intentions to leave her post during a staff meeting.

Women’s Wear Daily and Fashion Week Daily were the first to report the move. It was confirmed to the New York Post by Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company.

CNN reported she is not leaving the company altogether. She will still be Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast‘s global chief content officer. She is only scaling back on what she does.

She has overseen all of Condé Nast‘s titles around the world, including Vanity Fair, Wired and GQ, since 2020 as the company’s chief content officer.

Condé Nast will look for a Head of Editorial Content for American Vogue, but a timeline was not released, Forbes reported. That person will report to Winour, The Associated Press reported.

She had been with American Vogue for almost four decades, changing it from what CNN called an “unadventurous title into a powerhouse that could set and destroy both trends and designers."

Her first issue as editor in chief was in November 1988 and featured Israeli model Michaela Bercu in stonewashed jeans, the first time jeans had been on the iconic magazine’s cover.

She also broke the mold with the first man to appear on the cover with Richard Gere, appearing alongside his now-former wife Cindy Crawford in 1992, CNN reported.

Wintour, 75, was also the power behind the annual Met Gala, USA Today reported.

Her mystique and how she conducted business was the inspiration behind the book “The Devil Wears Prada,” which was turned into the 2006 movie starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep as the Wintour-inspired Miranda Priestly. The book’s author, Lauren Weisberger, worked as an assistant to Wintour.

“On May 21, 2002, ‘Women’s Wear Daily’ reported that ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ had sold to Doubleday for a reported $250,000. When Anna learned about the book, she said to [managing editor Laurie] Jones, ‘I cannot remember who that girl is,’" biographer Amy Odell said in “Anna: The Biography,” according to a 2022 Entertainment Weekly article.

Both Weisberger and Streep said the Priestly character was not a direct caricature of Wintour. But it was said that Wintour’s daughter Bee turned to her mother during the premiere and told her, “Mom, they really got you,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

