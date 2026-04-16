‘American Pie’ actress Shannon Elizabeth launches OnlyFans page

Actress Shannon Elizabeth, who had memorable roles in “American Pie” and the first “Scary Movie,” announced that she will be joining the OnlyFans platform.

The 52-year-old actress is launching her page on the site, which is noted for its adult content, on Thursday, People reported.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” Elizabeth told the magazine. “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”

"American Pie" star Shannon Elizabeth is officially joining OnlyFans.



“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has… pic.twitter.com/ZYiRWimkCb — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2026

Elizabeth joins a burgeoning list of high-profile creators on the platform that includes fellow “Scary Movie” alumnus Carmen Electra, Bhad Bhabie, Sophia Rain, Mia Khalifa and “The Sopranos” star Drea de Matteo, Variety Australia reported.

OnlyFans has attempted to recruit creators who are not necessarily pornographic creators. That group includes comedian Whitney Cummings, according to the magazine.

In 2021, the platform launched OFTV, a safe-for-work free streaming service with original content.

Elizabeth was memorable in “American Pie” as Nadia, a beautiful amd mysterious foreign exchange student, People reported.

Elizabeth told Entertainment Tonight in March that she was different from her character.

“For me, it was a role, it was playing a character,” she told the entertainment news outlet. “But even in my real life, I’m just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever.

“Even at home I’m always covered up. Like I have friends that sleep in the nude and they don’t mind walking around that way. That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl.”

De Matteo, who launched her OnlyFans account in August 2025, went viral after the Emmy Award-winning actress revealed that any profits she made would help her save her home from going into foreclosure, Variety Australia reported.

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