American Airlines raises checked bag fees

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Flying with checked luggage will cost American Airlines passengers more starting Tuesday.

American Airlines updated its website to reflect the updated charges.

Travelers going within or between the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be charged $40 for their first checked bags, with a $5 discount if they pay online. A second checked bag will cost these passengers $45.

Previously, it cost domestic passengers $30 to check their first bags and $40 for the second.

Travelers going to and from Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Guyana will be charged $35 for their first checked bags and $45 for a second. Previously, passengers paid $30 to check bags on those flights, with a second check bag costing $40.

The price hike marked the first time American Airlines has raised checked baggage prices in more than five years, CNBC reported.

