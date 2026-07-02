America 250: What’s open and closed July 3 and 4?

The big celebration for America’s 250th birthday is just hours away and with it will come closures, as employees head out to mark the milestone.

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While many businesses may be open to bring in the money that comes with a national holiday, others will close their doors for the day, maybe even more.

Saturday marks July 4, but Friday, July 3, is also marked as a federal holiday, per the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). It may also be a company holiday for many businesses. Some state offices may also mark July 3 as a state holiday.

So what’s open and closed over the coming days?

For July 3:

Closed:

NYSE

Federal offices

Open:

For July 4:

Closed

Banks

Mail

UPS

FedEx

DMV

Costco

Open

Information from the “Today” show, The Hill and Fox News was used for this story.

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