AMC issues warning to ‘Wicked’ fans: ‘No Singing. No Wailing’

“Wicked” fans listen up: you may not be “Popular” if you defy the rules and belt out the soundtrack while the movie is playing.

AMC Theaters is rolling a 30-second reminder before the movie that reminds moviegoers that “silence is golden.”

The video shows clips of the musical as a voice-over shares, “No talking. No texting, No singing, No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies,” People magazine reported.

A company spokesperson told The Indianapolis Star that the theater “has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior.”

If you MUST sing along with the film, there may be some Christmas screenings that will be an audience participation version, Variety reported. Only 1,000 theaters will show the sing-along version.

The first part of the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda and recounts the story before Dorothy arrived in Oz and met the wizard. It also stars Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and Peter Dinklage.

It premieres on Nov. 22 with part two of the film being released next November.

