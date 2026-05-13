Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction overturned

The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction in the deaths of his wife and son.

The court also ordered a new trial.

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The state’s high court said the trial had “improper” influence by the county clerk, Becky Hill, CNN reported.

“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the court justices wrote.

They also said that Hill “egregiously attacked Murdaugh’s credibility and his defense, thus triggering the presumption of prejudice,” NPR reported.

“Hill’s shocking jury interference was accomplished outside the presence and knowledge of the outstanding trial judge” and attorneys from both sides, they wrote.

The justices also said that the trial judge went too far by allowing Murdaugh’s financial crimes as part of the murder trial, The Associated Press reported.

The decision was unanimous, 5-0.

Murdaugh was a prominent attorney from South Carolina and was convicted by a jury in 2023 of the murders of his wife and son in 2021.

Some of the testimony accused Murdaugh of stealing millions of dollars from clients and his law firm.

He denied killing his wife and son, and still stands by that claim, CNN reported.

No murder weapon was produced at trial and no eyewitnesses came forward, NPR reported.

Murdaugh did admit to financial theft and lying to investigators about where he was before their deaths.

He received two life sentences in the murder case. He pleaded guilty to dozens of financial crimes and is serving concurrent state and federal sentences of 27 to 40 years in prison, CNN reported.

Prosecutors said they will retry Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and son, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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