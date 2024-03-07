Aldi completes deal to buy Winn Dixie, Harveys Supermarkets

The discount grocery chain Aldi has some big plans now that the deal to buy Winn Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets has been completed.

Aldi announced it plans to add 800 stores to its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2028, adding that customers have asked the company to be in more neighborhoods across the country.

The company said it will be investing more than $9 billion as part of the expansion, adding more stores where it already has a footprint in the Northeast and Midwest, but also growing its presence in Southern California and Phoenix, while finally entering areas such as Las Vegas.

In the Southeast, it will use Winn Dixie and Harveys supermarkets, converting “a significant number” of them into Aldi locations, as well as opening new stores in that part of the country, Aldi officials said.

