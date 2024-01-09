Adan Canto, ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Designated Survivor’ actor, dead at 42

Actor Adan Canto, who starred as Arman Morales in “The Cleaning Lady” television series and also appeared in “Designated Survivor,” died Monday. He was 42.

Canto died from appendiceal cancer, Variety reported.

In “The Cleaning Lady,” Canto starred as a gangster who recruits a woman (Elodie Yung) into his organization after she witnesses a brutal murder, according to IMDb.com. Yung, who plays the character of Thony De La Rosa, agrees to help the syndicate in exchange for protection provided for her 5-year-old son, Variety reported.

Canto starred in 22 episodes of the series’ first season in 2022, according to IMDb.com.

The Mexican-born actor also appeared in the second season, but health reasons prevented him from participating in the upcoming third season, which is expected to premiere on March 5, TV Insider reported.

Born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, Canto grew up in Del Rio, Texas, Variety reported. While pursuing a music career, he wrote songs for several Mexican films and television shows.

He made his television debut on “Estado de Gracia” in 2009.

Canto appeared on U.S. television for the first time in the crime thriller series, “The Following,” in 2013, according to Variety. He also had roles in “Mixology,” “Narcos,” “Blood and Oil” and “Second Chance.”

In 2014, Canto landed his first major film role, playing Sunspot in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” the entertainment news website reported.

Two years later, Canto joined the cast of “Designated Survivor” in the role of Vice President Aaron Shore and appeared in all 53 episodes of the series from 2016 to 2019, according to IMDb.com.

Canto would also direct a pair of short films -- “Before Tomorrow” in 2014 and “The Shot” in 2020,” Variety reported.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago,” Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment said in a joint statement. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

