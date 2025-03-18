Adam Sandler returns to the links in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

Happy Gilmore is looking for a hole-in-one as the Adam Sandler character returns for a sequel to the 1996 film, “Happy Gilmore.”

A trailer has been released for Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2.″

Sandler reprises his role as the titular character and Christopher McDonald is back as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit.

Joining the cast this time around will be Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, and Travis Kelce. There are also several pro golfers including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Kopeka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris in the film.

The film was co-written by Sandler with Tim Herlihy. It was directed by Kyle Newacheck.

“Happy Gilmore 2″ will stream exclusively on Netflix on July 25.

