Ace Frehley’s cause of death released

Officials have determined what led to Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley’s death.

He had blunt trauma to the head from a fall, the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner said.

He had a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma and a stroke. His death has been ruled an accident, TMZ reported.

Frehley had undergone surgery to remove the collection of blood between the brain’s outer layer and the brain itself, but it did not help.

Frehley shared with fans the news of the fall in an Instagram post on Sept. 25. He said it was “minor,” but that he would have to cancel a performance.

On Oct. 6, the rest of his tour was canceled “due to ongoing medical issues,” People magazine reported.

His family decided to take him off life support. He died on Oct. 16.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” they said in a statement to People when he died.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” they continued.

He was 74 and left behind his wife and daughter, People magazine reported.

