63K once-classified pages from JFK assassination released

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of documents from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released.

Kennedy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas

The National Archives has about 6 million pages of records, most of which were already declassified. Tuesday’s release is the latest and can be found on the archives' website “JFK Assassination Records - 2025 Documents Release.”

The release was done in two batches on March 18, one at about 7 p.m. ET that consisted of 32,000 pages in 1,123 PDF files and a second at 10:30 p.m. ET that had 31,400 pages across 1,059 PDF files.

Overall there are 2,182 entries on the page.

The Washington Post found that the files were not new, but the information in them, which had at one point been redacted, is no longer blocked.

“We’ve seen virtually all of these documents before with redactions, but I can’t instantly tell you what’s new,” author Philip Shenon told the Post. “It’s always possible there is a blockbuster, but so far, nothing here on the face of it is rewriting the essential truth of what happened that day. It would take days, weeks and months for a serious researcher to really understand what’s in these documents.”

The New York Times said there was no apparent order of the release. The documents are not categorized.

"The documents released on Tuesday night were not published in any organized fashion, and clicking each file can feel like opening a box of messy, unrelated papers. Some files are one page and fairly straightforward. Others are almost 700 pages and stuffed with handwritten notes, diplomatic cables and images‚" one of the Times' journalists who are combing through the files wrote. She said that some documents “are completely illegible.”

The documents shine a light on what was going on in other parts of the world around the same time as the Kennedy assassination, including how the CIA was gathering information in Cuba, The New York Times discovered.

“In the past week we intercepted Cuban military messages which show that Cuban interpreters are now posted at several surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites on the island,” a presidential intelligence memo dated Nov. 23, 1963, read.

They also included personal information such as the Social Security numbers of congressional employees from the 1970s, some of whom may still be alive.

Some of the documents speak about the investigations into the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was shot and killed almost five years after JFK on April 4, 1968, the Times reported.

Along with this week’s release, previous document dumps can also be accessed on the archives' page. Those are from 2017-18, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

