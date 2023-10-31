6-year-old boy hit by train in western Georgia, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was injured Monday when he was struck by a train in Columbus, authorities said.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident occurred at about 5:27 p.m. EDT, the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper reported.

The boy was struck in the 700 block of Terminal Court, according to the newspaper.

Officials said the child was life-flighted to an Atlanta-area hospital, WTVM reported.

The severity of the boy’s injuries and his condition are unclear, according to WRBL-TV.

Police did not provide information about how the boy crossed paths with the train, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.