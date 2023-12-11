6-story residential building partially collapses in NYC

NEW YORK — A portion of a six-story residential building in New York City collapsed on Monday, with police searching through rubble to determine whether there were any injuries, authorities said.

A corner of the 46-unit building, located in the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx, collapsed to the sidewalk, WABC-TV reported.

Officials with the New York City Fire Department told The New York Times that there are no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Fire officials said that their investigation of the collapse, at 1915 Billingsley Terrace, was in preliminary stages.

Breaking News: Part of a six-story building in the Bronx collapsed. There were no immediate reports of injuries, officials said. https://t.co/iPwzVZsnmH — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2023

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that firefighters were looking for people who might be trapped.

The New York City Department of Buildings is at the scene investigating, WPIX-TV reported.

Witnesses said they heard loud cracking noises a few minutes before the collapse occurred, according to the television station. That prompted some of the residents to evacuate the building.

The partial collapse happened shortly before 4 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported.

“Right now, we have no patients with EMS. But we will presume that there are people under that rubble until we eliminate that possibility,” Kavanagh told reporters during a news conference, according to WPIX. “We have our firefighters literally working by hand to uncover that pile. We have our dogs searching on the pile to help us find hits, and we have EMS and paramedics standing at the ready to pull anybody out. We don’t know for sure anybody is under there, but we always operate under the assumption in an occupied building like this one that there could be until we eliminate that possibility.”

Last month, officials with the Department of Buildings fined the building’s owner $2,400 for “deteriorated and broken mudsills” at the base of scaffolding that wrapped the property. The damage could affect “the structural stability causing a potential collapse,” the fine stated.

According to city records, the building is owned by 1915 Realty, a limited liability company that bought the property in 2004 for $3 million, the Times reported.

In regards to the partial building collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace, the @FDNY is focused on life. We have no report of injuries at this time but our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped. pic.twitter.com/USXndfRwlx — Commissioner Laura Kavanagh (@FDNYFC) December 11, 2023

The city’s Emergency Management Department issued a request for a structural stability inspection of the site, according to the newspaper.