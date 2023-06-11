6 shot, injured in parking lot outside club in Houston

HOUSTON — Police say six people were injured in a shooting in Houston early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant & Lounge by Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive, according to KHOU.

Some opened fire in a crowded parking lot, The Associated Press reported.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner in a news conference said officers found six people who were shot following some kind of disturbance inside the club, according to KPRC. The incident moved into the parking lot area.

Investigators say that some of the victims were in their late twenties and early thirties, according to the news outlet. An off-duty law enforcement officer was working another job near the club and has been assisting in the investigation.

One person is in critical condition and had surgery. According to the AP, their current condition is uncertain.

The other five victims are expected to survive, KHOU reported.

No information has been released about a suspect or suspects. No arrests have been announced.