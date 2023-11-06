Trending

6 people wounded during ‘targeted’ shooting in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Police said the incident appeared to be a targeted shooting.

Atlanta: Six people were shot in a southeastern Atlanta neighborhood on Sunday. (Atlanta Police Department )

ATLANTA — Six people were wounded after gunfire erupted in an Atlanta neighborhood on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a neighborhood in the southeastern section of the city at about 4 p.m. EST.

Lt. Germain Dearlove, homicide commander with Atlanta police, said that five men and a woman were wounded in what appeared to be a targeted attack, WSB-TV reported.

According to the Atlanta Police Department news release, five victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and one person, who was grazed by a bullet, refused transportation to a medical facility.

One of the victims is in critical condition, WSB reported.

Dearlove said the victims appeared to be gathered in the front yard of a residence at 1090 Redfield Drive when someone walked up to the group and began firing a weapon, according to the television station.

Dearlove added that the victims appeared to exchange fire with the shooter or shooters, WSB reported.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.

An investigation is ongoing.

