6 migrant workers intentionally hit by motorist at Walmart in NC, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Six migrant workers in North Carolina were injured on Sunday after they were struck by a motorist driving an SUV at a Walmart, authorities said.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the motorist intentionally struck the workers at the Walmart located at North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton at about 1:17 p.m. EDT, WSOC-TV reported.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the vehicle is an older model, mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack.

The six victims were transported to six were transported to Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton with various injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police wrote.

According to police, the motive for the assault was unclear and an investigation is ongoing, WSOC reported.