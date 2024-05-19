6 killed, 10 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Six people were killed and 10 others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in eastern Idaho on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a Dodge Ram pickup was driving east on U.S. 20 near the Lindsay Boulevard exit in Idaho Falls at 5:29 a.m. MDT. Police said the vehicle drove left of the center line and struck a Chevrolet passenger van heading westbound, KTVB reported.

The van had 14 passengers and the driver, according to East Idaho News.

The driver of the van, along with five other passengers, died from their injuries, the news release stated. Nine other passengers were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to state police.

The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized, police said.

Both lanes of U.S. 20 were closed for 5 1/2 hours, and the westbound lane of the highway remained blocked for an additional hour while authorities investigated, East Idaho News reported.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The names of the passengers and driver killed and those of the injured victims have not been released.

