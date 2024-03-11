Trending

5 killed, including 3 children, after school bus collides with semi-truck

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Fatal crash: File photo. Five people, including three children, are dead after a bus collided with a semi-truck in western Illinois. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Five people, including three children, were killed on Monday after a school bus collided with a semi-truck in western Illinois, authorities said.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred just before noon CDT in Rushville, a town of approximately 3,000 residents located about 60 miles west of Springfield, WQAD-TV reported.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Parkville Road in Rushville. State police said three children, the bus driver and the driver of the semi-truck were killed, according to the television station.

Police said the driver and three children were the only people on the bus.

During a news conference, police said the bus was headed west on U.S. 24 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the truck, WGEM-TV reported. The semi was carrying sand, according to the television station.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames, according to KQHA-TV.

“There’s not really words at this time that can be said,” Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said during a news conference, according to WQAD. “Schuyler County is a small county, a small community. Rushville, Illinois, is a close-knit family. When you have a loss of life like this, it’s devastating.”

The names of the persons who died in the crash have not been released but their families have been contacted, the television station reported.

Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle said the bodies were transported to Springfield for autopsies.

