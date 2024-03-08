450-pound pig named Kevin Bacon made friends with his neighbors

BRIGHTON, Wis. — A very large pig named after a celebrity from ‘Footloose’ escaped his barn over the weekend in Brighton, Wisconsin, and went on an adventure.

“My wife comes in the room and says, ‘Jake I think there’s a pig on our driveway camera,’” neighbor Jake Molgaard said, according to WTMJ. “I’m like, you serious?”

The pig weighs about 450 pounds and his name is Kevin Bacon, according to the news outlet.

Molgaard said his wife started to feed the pig because “that’s what she does with every animal that comes to our backyard,” The Associated Press reported.

Kevin Bacon ate some apples, rice cakes, tomatoes and also some carrots, according to the AP.

Kevin Bacon’s owners were out of town and had no idea he got out of his barn, WTMJ reported.

The neighbors contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and let other neighbors know about Kevin Bacon, WTMJ reported. The sheriff’s deputies walked Kevin Bacon back to his house which was around a mile away and took about two and a half hours.

“The owner said that if he stops on you, you can jump on his back and he likes to run at that point,” Molgaard said, according to the news outlet. “And so my one daughter was daring enough to jump on his back.”

“As you can tell by the smile in the Deputies face, he was thrilled to meet a new friend and handle a “typical county call” as our city friends would say,” the sheriff’s office said.

