2024 Grammy Awards: Rapper Killer Mike detained by police after winning 3 trophies

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Killer Mike was handcuffed and detained by police out of the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, shortly after winning three trophies during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony.

The artist was escorted out of Crypto.com Arena at 4:22 p.m. PST, about an hour before the televised portion of the Grammy Awards began, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Killer Mike had won Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” and took an award for Best Rap Album for “Michael.”

Police spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez told The Associated Press that Killer Mike was detained due to an altercation inside the venue at about 4 p.m. PST.

After winning his awards, Killer Mike, born Michael Santiago Render in 1975, gave a motivational speech to reporters, USA Today reported.

“Keep running your race. If you think you think you can jump 20 feet, jump 40,” he said. “It is our responsibility to be grand at everything,” he said, according to the newspaper. “The only thing that limits you is you. The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age.

“At 20, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer (and) at 48, I stand here a man of sympathy and empathy for the things I’ve done.”

Representatives for Killer Mike declined to comment when asked for more details, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Killer Mike’s three Grammys on Sunday were his first since 2003, when he won for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, Variety reported. He was featured in OutKast’s “The Whole World” that year.

The rapper was also nominated for Best Rap Song in 2018 for “Chase Me” by Run the Jewels, according to the entertainment news website. That year, he was paired with rapper and producer El-P, Variety reported.

