2 teens playing with gun shoot themselves in hand, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Two Florida teenagers were injured when a gun they were playing with on Saturday discharged, striking both boys in their hand, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, a single bullet was fired from the gun, striking each boy -- ages 15 and 16 -- in the hand, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Police originally responded at 7:19 p.m. to the area of NW 56th Avenue after receiving a call about a teen being shot, according to WFOR-TV. The boy was found with a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to an area hospital for an injury that was not considered to be life-threatening, the television station reported.

Teens playing with gun shoot themselves in hand, Lauderhill police say https://t.co/a6lkEkGZIj — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) November 5, 2023

At about 7:41 p.m., police received another call about a teenage male being shot in the vicinity of West Oakland Park Boulevard and NW 56th Avenue, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Officers treated the teen with an injury similar to the first call and also transported him to an area hospital.

Lauderhill police spokesperson Sgt. Parys Thomas told the newspaper that both calls to police were about the same incident.

No charges have been filed, according to WPLG-TV.

“As of now, no charges will be brought against involved parties,” police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing, WFOR reported.