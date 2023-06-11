15-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of US military veteran in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager is in custody after a woman was shot and killed earlier this year in Orlando, Florida, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Orlando Police Department said U.S. military veteran Angela Sutton Washington was shot and killed while she was shopping at 5100 North Lane on Feb. 7 just before 7 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a car.

“Through the relentless efforts of our Homicide Detectives along with cooperation from the community and Central Florida Crimeline a suspect has been captured,” police said.

Police identified the suspect as Samuel Stevens, 15.

Stevens was arrested on Friday, WFTV reported.

Investigators believe that Stevens possibly aimed at someone else and Washington was in the crossfire, the news outlet reported.

Stevens has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

Information about what led up to the incident is unclear.