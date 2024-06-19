A timeline of Willie Mays’ career:

1931 (May 6) — Born in Westfield, Alabama.

1948 — Joins Birmingham Black Barons of Negro leagues.

1950 — Signs with New York Giants for $4,000.

1951 (May 25) — Major league debut.

1951 (May 28) — First major league hit after 0-for-12 start — a home run off Milwaukee’s Warren Spahn.

1951 (Oct. 3) — In on-deck circle when Bobby Thomson hits Shot Heard 'Round the World.

1951 — National League Rookie of the Year.

1952-53 — Serves in U.S. Army.

1954 (Sept. 29) — Famed over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of World Series.

1954 — National League MVP.

1961 (April 30) — Hits four home runs against Milwaukee.

1963 (Feb. 20) — Signs record contract of $105,000 for season.

1963 (July 2) — Hits 16th-inning home run off Spahn in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Braves.

1965 (Sept. 13) — 500th homer, off Houston’s Don Nottebart.

1965 — National League MVP.

1969 (Sept. 22) — 600th homer, off San Diego’s Mike Corkins.

1970 (July 18) — 3,000th hit, off Montreal’s Mike Wegener.

1972 (May 11) — Traded to New York Mets for minor league pitcher Charlie Williams and cash.

1973 (July 24) — 24th and last All-Star Game.

1973 (Aug. 17) — 660th and last home run, off Cincinnati’s Don Gullett.

1973 (Sept. 20) — Says he will retire after season.

1973 (Oct. 14) — Final hit, off Oakland’s Rollie Fingers, Game 2 of World Series.

1979 — Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility.

1979 — Banned from game by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn for holding casino job while still involved in baseball.

1985 — Reinstated by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth.

2015 — Presented Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2024 (June 18) — Dies at age 93.

