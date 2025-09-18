Technology

AI tool can reportedly guess a person’s risk of over 1000 diseases...up to 20 years in the future

UNITED KINGDOM — There’s a new AI tool that can reportedly predict a person’s risk of over a thousand diseases.

It’s called Delphi-2M and was trained on data from 0.4 million UK Biobank participants.

It looks for medical events in a patient’s history, such as diagnosed illnesses, along with lifestyle factors and the person’s age and sex.

One of the scientists behind the tool says medical events often follow predictable patterns, and their AI tool learns those patterns and can forecast future health outcomes.

