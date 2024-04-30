Technology

2 men are charged with cutting down famous 150-year-old tree near Hadrian's Wall in England

By BRIAN MELLEY

Britain Sycamore Gap Tree Cut Down FILE - A general view of the stars above Sycamore Gap prior to the Perseid Meteor Shower above Hadrian's Wall near Bardon Mill, England, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage for cutting down a popular 150-year-old tree next to Hadrian's Wall and featured in a Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,” prosecutors said Monday April 29, 2024. Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were also charged with damaging the wall that was built in AD 122 by Emperor Hadrian to to guard the north-west frontier of the Roman Empire. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File) (Scott Heppell/AP)

By BRIAN MELLEY

LONDON — (AP) — Two men have been charged with cutting down the popular 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree that toppled over on Hadrian's Wall last year in northern England, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, were charged with causing criminal damage and damaging the wall built in A.D. 122 by Emperor Hadrian to guard the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire.

They were ordered to appear in Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

The sycamore's majestic canopy between two hills made it a popular subject for landscape photographers. It became a destination on the path along the wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, after being featured in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves."

The nighttime felling caused widespread outrage as police tried to find the culprits behind what they called a deliberate act of vandalism.

Northumbria Police Superintendent Kevin Waring called it “an incredibly sad day” when the tree was found. A hiker who was among the first people to see it lying on the ground expressed shock.

“It’s basically the iconic picture that everyone wants to see,” Alison Hawkins said at the time. “You can forgive nature doing it, but you can’t forgive that.”

Graham and Carruthers were arrested in October and released on bail. It took authorities more than six months to bring charges against them.

Det. Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney said she recognized “the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield” but cautioned people against speculation or comment that could affect the criminal case.

The National Trust, which owns the land where the tree stood, said it will take up to three years to see if new growth sprouts from the sycamore's stump.

The trust removed the tree and was hopeful that about a third of the seeds and cuttings it collected could later be planted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!