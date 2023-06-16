Teamsters vote to authorize a strike against Atlanta-based UPS

On Friday, members of the Teamsters union voted to authorize a strike at Atlanta-based United Parcel Service.

However, according to CNN’s Chris Isidore, a strike is still more than seven weeks away, “if it happens at all.”

Isidore adds that the members at the country’s largest delivery service “voted 97% in favor of authorizing a strike to start on August 1, if there is no agreement in contract talks now taking place between the company and the union.”

In a statement to CNN, Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said:

“This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS. If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself. The strongest leverage our members have is their labor and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.” Read more here.

According to The Associated Press, UPS delivers millions more packages every day than it did just five years ago. “Its 350,000 unionized workers, represented by the Teamsters, still seethe about a contract they feel was forced on them in 2018,” The AP’s Matt Ott and Haleluya Hadero report.

Ott and Hadero add that in an environment of “energized labor movements and lingering resentment among UPS workers,” the Teamsters were expected to dig in, “with the potential to cow a major logistical force in the U.S.”

According to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes, the 24 million packages UPS ships on an average day amounts to about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume. “Or as UPS puts it,” Ott and Hadero explain, “the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.”

Ott and Hadero add, “Higher prices and long wait times are all but certain if there is an impasse.”

In a recent interview with The AP, Thomas Goldsby, logistics chairman in the Supply Chain Management Department at the University of Tennessee, said, “Something’s got to give. The python can’t swallow the alligator, and that’s going to be felt by all of us.”

In other words, Ott and Hadero explain write, “brace yourself for Supply Chain Breakdown: The Sequel.” Read more here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.





