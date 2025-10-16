News

Study suggests where you live could impact your brain health

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Where you live could impact your brain health, according to a Wake Forest University study.

The study was published in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Behavior & Socioeconomics of Aging, a journal associated with the Alzheimer’s Association.

It found people living in socio-economically disadvantaged areas are at greater risk for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Memory problems and cognitive decline rates are also higher in those neighborhoods.

The study adds to the evidence that your social environment can influence your brain’s structure and function.

