Study finds tornadoes rank as most terrifying natural disaster for Americans

A new nationwide study suggests tornadoes top the list of natural disasters Americans fear most, outranking tsunamis, earthquakes, and hurricanes.

The survey found that concern over tornadoes isn’t limited to states in “Tornado Alley,” but stretches across the country. Researchers estimate the average American will experience four natural disasters in their lifetime.

The study also revealed generational differences in preparedness. Younger Americans are more likely to have disaster plans in place, while many Baby Boomers admitted they would “wing it” if faced with a major emergency.

Experts say that regardless of age, having a plan can be critical to staying safe when disaster strikes.