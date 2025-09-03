News

Study finds tornadoes rank as most terrifying natural disaster for Americans

By WSB Radio News Staff
tornado: (Clint Spencer)
By WSB Radio News Staff

A new nationwide study suggests tornadoes top the list of natural disasters Americans fear most, outranking tsunamis, earthquakes, and hurricanes.

The survey found that concern over tornadoes isn’t limited to states in “Tornado Alley,” but stretches across the country. Researchers estimate the average American will experience four natural disasters in their lifetime.

The study also revealed generational differences in preparedness. Younger Americans are more likely to have disaster plans in place, while many Baby Boomers admitted they would “wing it” if faced with a major emergency.

Experts say that regardless of age, having a plan can be critical to staying safe when disaster strikes.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!