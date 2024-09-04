Students help drag shot teacher back into classroom after gunman opens fire inside Apalachee High

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — What was just a normal day inside a Winder high school turned into terror when a gunman opened fire, killing at least four and injuring at least nine.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with a senior at Apalachee High School, who recounted the moments she says her teacher was shot and killed.

The student said she and her classmates were in statistics class when they heard someone beating on a locker outside the classroom.

“She says her teacher went out to investigate and that’s when they heard a shot. Their teacher fell back into the doorway of their classroom,” Jones reported.

The student said that’s when the shooting stopped. She then said a group of classmates went out into the hallway and grabbed their teacher and dragged him or her back into the classroom.

She said that the group of students then barricaded the door and hid inside the classroom, waiting for help to come.

The teacher who was killed has not been identified.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed one faculty member lying on the ground bleeding heavily. It’s unclear if that is the teacher who was killed.

Jones then spoke to a student who said she heard gunshots and then heard police tell the gunman to put his hands up. Kerrigan Murdoch said she was in class when a sign inside the classroom said there was an emergency lockdown.

“All I hear is ‘Boom, boom boom boom!’ We all booked it down. Everyone was crying,” Kerrigan said. “It was a scary moment.”

Kerrigan said that as police were escorting her outside, she saw a student shot and killed near a bathroom.

None of the victims have been identified.

Authorities have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect is in custody.

It remains unclear if the shooter is a student.