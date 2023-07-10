Storm knocks tree into house, woman saved by chimney, says family

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — One Georgia family was startled awake by a loud noise at about 2:00 am last night, after a storm knocked a large tree into the roof of their Charlotte Place home. It crashed into a bedroom, injuring 31-year-old Jasmine Nelson.

Luckily, they were spared from any more injury by the positioning of the house’s chimney, which largely blocked the impact of the fall. After Nelson returned from the hospital, they were able to find a relative to live with while finding a solution.

“If there weren’t a chimney there, it would have fallen directly on her, ‘cause the brunt of the tree is directly over her bed,” Jasmine’s father, Benjamin Nelson said.

