State & Regional
SEC has top 2 teams, but depth may be league's real strength
SEC has top 2 teams, but depth may be league's real strength

SEC has top 2 teams, but depth may be league's real strength
SEC has top 2 teams, but depth may be league's real strength

ATLANTA -  ATLANTA (AP) - Don't be misled by the top two spots of the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll .

There's much more to the Southeastern Conference's 2018 depth chart than the league's impressive two-deep hold on the top of the poll.

Sure, Alabama and Georgia are looking strong as the nation's top-ranked teams. It's far too early to assume the SEC rivals who met in last year's national championship game will play again for this year's SEC title, however. The path to Atlanta is more treacherous than suggested by the skeptics who predicted the league would be top-heavy and weaker in 2018.

The SEC has shown impressive depth in the first three weeks while staking early claim to bragging rights as the nation's best conference. The league has the nation's best record (7-3) against Power 5 teams and has even looked strong in its rare losses, including Vanderbilt's narrow defeat at No. 8 Notre Dame last week.

Florida coach Dan Mullen said the real difference in the SEC is the quality of competition from its unranked teams.

"You can look and say, 'Hey, the top team in any league can compete with the top in the SEC,'" said Mullen, who is in his 14th year in the league. "I'm not going to argue with that. I don't think there is a coach in this league that will argue with that. What makes this league different is the depth in the league."

Mullen's Gators were No. 25 before losing at home to Kentucky on Sept. 8. The Wildcats could emerge as a top threat to Georgia in the SEC East.

The SEC has four top 10 teams, and six are ranked in the Top 25. The depth which impresses Mullen is reflected in the 3-0 starts by three unranked teams - Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri, which plays No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

Mullen said the SEC's real strength shows in comparisons with other leagues that start at the bottom.

"All of a sudden it's like, 'Holy cow,'" Mullen said. "When you get to the top, that's where we might get even. But the other direction the SEC is a tough, tough league. It's that depth within the league that makes it a challenge."

An example of the league's depth is No. 22 Texas A&M, which plays at No. 1 Alabama this week. The Aggies' only loss was to No. 3 Clemson, 28-26.

An early exception to the SEC's claim of top-to-bottom depth is Arkansas, which fell to 1-2 with losses to Colorado State and North Texas. The Razorbacks play their conference opener at Auburn on Saturday night.

That said, proof of the SEC's strength has come in No. 9 Auburn's win over No. 10 Washington to open the season and No. 6 Louisiana State's wins over No. 21 Miami and Auburn .

"The SEC is a different beast," said Tennessee safety Micah Abernathy. "We know that, and we're going to prepare for it."

The depth is impressive. Still, it's easy to understand why the focus is on the favorites to play for the SEC title.

Not surprisingly coach Nick Saban is guarding against overconfidence after Alabama beat Mississippi 62-7 last week and Georgia manhandled South Carolina 41-17 on Sept. 8 in impressive conference openers.

LSU is already building an impressive resume. Even so, coach Ed Orgeron isn't ready to say his team merits mention with Alabama and Georgia.

"I don't know yet," Orgeron said. "We have a ways to go. Those guys, they're some good football teams. Obviously, we can't think about them yet, but I do watch them. And I think they're excellent. They have a lot of athletes. They're well-coached and we have a ways to go to get there."

Orgeron can make comparisons later in the season. LSU plays home games against Georgia on Oct. 13 and Alabama on Nov. 3.

After coming so close to an upset in the 22-17 loss at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says the teams long considered also-rans in the conference are moving up.

"Hey, the heavyweights are the heavyweights," Mason said. "The guys standing at the top are elite programs who have a lot of storied history and have traditionally played well. But a lot of teams in this conference are getting better. As this conference continues to ascend, it's not just at the top, OK? Everybody from the bottom to the top is getting better."

AP sports writers Teresa Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, Mark Long in Gainesville, Florida and Brett Martel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana contributed to this report.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

News

  • Arkansas inmate released from prison after judge's ruling
    Arkansas inmate released from prison after judge's ruling
    An Arkansas man whose 1992 murder conviction was overturned with the help of the Midwest Innocence Project was freed from prison Wednesday, describing the moment as 'surreal' and saying he plans to meet up with his fiancée before traveling to see family in Las Vegas. John Brown, 51, got cheeseburgers with his lawyers after U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson ordered him set free. He spent 26 years behind bars for the 1988 robbing and killing of 72-year old Myrtle Jones in Fordyce, a community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Little Rock. 'I'm feeling great right now. Feeling great,' Brown said. 'I'm so blessed.' Wilson vacated Brown's convictions last month and gave the state 30 days to release or retry Brown. In his opinion, Wilson wrote that the 'case is fairly cut and dried,' and that the state failed to disclose evidence that could have cast doubt on Brown's guilt, calling it and other issues 'constitutional violations.' An original trial in April 1992 resulted in a hung jury, but in August of that year, Brown, Reginald Early, and Tina Jimerson were convicted of murder. In 2015, Early confessed to committing the crimes alone. The following year, the Midwest Innocence Project appealed on Brown's behalf, saying that his trial lawyer was 'ineffective and corrupt,' and arguing that the state withheld potentially exculpatory evidence. His lawyers argued that DNA evidence excluding Brown was withheld from the jury in the second trial. The state attorney general's office appealed Wilson's decision to vacate Brown's convictions, and the appeal is pending. The state also asked for a stay of Brown's release, which was denied. If the state's appeal succeeds, prosecutors could retry Brown. Dallas County prosecutor John Thomas Shepherd said his office is gathering original case files and evidence so he can decide whether to retry the case. 'I believe that my office owes it to the victim and to her family to fully look at this and be ready to retry this if we feel like it's warranted,' Shepherd said. One of Brown's lawyers, Erin Cassinelli, said she believes there is no evidence that would warrant another trial. 'We feel that an objective, fair review will very obviously result in John Brown maintaining his freedom,' Cassinelli said. 'We now know who committed this crime, and he is in prison and we're glad. That is justice. The family deserves to know what happened and now we finally know.' Jimerson, who is still in prison, is also appealing to have her conviction overturned. ___ Follow Hannah Grabenstein on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ hgrabenstein
  • People have some pretty salty reactions to Maroon 5's Super Bowl news
    People have some pretty salty reactions to Maroon 5's Super Bowl news
    Maroon 5 -- according to multiple reports -- will perform the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. Whether Maroon 5 is officially chosen or not, people had some serious feelings about today's news on social media.  Atlanta is, as we all well know, the home of dozens of successful hip hop artists, so some people thought it was an odd choice to forego so many acts that call ATL home.  But if Maroon 5 is indeed the centerpiece attraction for the Super Bowl, fans might see surprise appearances by current collaborator Cardi B (“I Like It”), who currently calls Atlanta home.  TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta airport contractor arrested, accused of raping employee at work 2 Atlanta businesses among America’s best companies to work for Prominent doctor allegedly drugged, raped women; Officials fear 'many more' victims Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com recently reported that any entertainment surrounding and leading up to the Feb. 3 game won’t be unveiled until late September or October, with an official halftime show notice in November. What do you think of the news? Here are some of our favorite reactions:  .@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl” The city of Atlanta: 2 Chainz 3 stacks Future Migos Flocka Jeezy THUGGER Gucci Big Boi T.I. Luda@nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?”— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 19, 2018 having the super bowl in atlanta and getting maroon 5 to perform at halftime is like going to pappadeaux and asking the waiter to bring you some long john silver’s https://t.co/tmtBfkX46C — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 19, 2018 A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/TF8oTEkADa — Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) September 19, 2018 Putting the Super Bowl in Atlanta and then having Maroon 5 as the halftime show is like going to Italy and ordering a banana & mayo sandwich.— Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 19, 2018 Atlanta is home to Outkast, 2 Chainz, Usher, Ciara, Luda, T.I., Future....and y'all pick Maroon 5 to play the ATL Super Bowl Halftime Show???? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wPZ6IN43Fo — Cedric S. (@Cedric324) September 19, 2018 Everyone: Wow Justin Timberlake was a boring Super Bowl halftime show... NFL: Hold my beer. https://t.co/TGQZAdSLuV — William Orr (@williamorr2110) September 19, 2018 For real though, Maroon 5 is seriously doing the Super Bowl halftime show? Was Five for Fighting not available? Maybe they'll bring Enya up on stage. No, it's...it's fine. Everything's fine.— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) September 19, 2018 You think, “my goodness, this is going to be the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time.” What a moment, the stage is set, the lights come on, and Maroon 5 shows up on your screen. How much of a let down is that?— Joe Chapman (@Joe_Chapman3) September 19, 2018 I'm glad they picked a local atlanta band for the super bowl. can't wait to hear maroon 5 sing their song i'm sorry miss jackson— John Jacobus (@tricil) September 19, 2018 NFL: Maroon 5 will be perfect for the #SuperBowl halftime show in Atlanta! Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/55uRKYRwBV — Britt Davis (@BrittDavis704) September 19, 2018 We wanted Outkast, Migos, anybody Atlanta and y’all gave us Maroon 5 😂. Great job @NFL @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/7DINNvTFTW — Rah. (@thatguydream) September 19, 2018 Y'all chose Maroon 5 for the SuperBowl Halftime Show when the game is in Atlanta??? pic.twitter.com/b7jq5z6PfN — TJ Jackson (@TJ_404) September 19, 2018
  • How 65 women came to Kavanaugh's defense in matter of hours
    How 65 women came to Kavanaugh's defense in matter of hours
    It started as a series of phone calls among old high-school friends and ended up embroiling 65 women in the firestorm over a sexual assault allegation that could shape the Supreme Court. In a matter of hours, they all signed onto a letter rallying behind high court nominee and their high school friend Brett Kavanaugh as someone who 'has always treated women with decency and respect.' And they signed up, whether they anticipated it or not, for becoming a focus of scrutiny themselves. The powerful strength-in-numbers statement, offered to bolster Kavanaugh's denial of a claim that he attacked a girl at a party during their high school years, has drawn questions from journalists, social media skeptics, even Hollywood figures. How well did the women know him? How could a statement and 65 signatures come together so fast after outlines of the allegation first surfaced publicly? And after subsequently hearing the details and learning that his accuser was a woman some of them knew, do they stand by their declaration? Yes, say more than a dozen signers who have since spoken to The Associated Press or other media outlets. 'Brett wouldn't do that in a million years. I'm totally confident. That would be completely out of character for him,' said Paula Duke Ebel. She said she interacted with Kavanaugh hundreds of times while they were students in a close-knit constellation of single-sex Catholic schools around Washington in the 1980s. Christine Blasey Ford, 51, now a psychology professor in California, said a very intoxicated Kavanaugh cornered her in a bedroom during a party in the early 1980s. She said he pinned her on a bed, tried to undress her and clamped his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. She escaped only when a friend of his jumped on the bed and knocked them all over. The letter was released the morning after the allegation first got wide public attention. The letter and its roster of supporters seemed to come at supersonic speed and out of the blue. Women who organized and signed it say it was a rapid response by a social network that endures decades after they graduated. They say it was easy to mobilize: a chain of friends calling, texting and emailing friends from a Washington-area world where many still live and see each other. Meanwhile, hundreds of alumnae of the secular private girls school that Kavanaugh's accuser attended have signed a letter supporting her and calling for an investigation of her allegations. 'We believe Dr. Blasey Ford,' they wrote. One of the signers, Cristina King Miranda, tweeted Wednesday that the alleged attack 'was spoken about for days afterward in school' and that Kavanaugh 'should stop lying.' But in a Facebook post hours later, she said she had no firsthand knowledge of the matter and wouldn't comment further amid a media 'circus' and a barrage of interview requests. While that letter is signed by a mix of Ford's peers and students from before or after her time at her school, the letter backing Kavanaugh is from women who vouch that they knew Kavanaugh, now a federal appeals court judge, personally as a high school student. Several said they interacted with him extensively through sporting events, dances, parties and other socializing or the phone calls that occupied teenage weeknights in the pre-texting era. One worked with him at a summer camp. A second sought his help with homework. Two dated him. Some still see him at social functions. At least one, though, hadn't spent time or talked one-on-one with him but still felt comfortable attaching her name based on the social situations they shared. Others who signed declined to comment or didn't respond to inquiries. The AP left messages for all 65. Some have been taken aback by the attention. Many have stayed mum to avoid 'the media frenzy,' signer Maura Kane told Fox News, the outlet of choice for several who have given interviews. Julie DeVol told the AP she didn't really anticipate the letter would provoke such intense interest, though she sensed Kavanaugh's critics 'would do anything' to delay his confirmation vote. Kavanaugh, 53, seemed to be cruising toward that vote before the sexual misconduct allegation became public. Kavanaugh has called Ford's allegation 'completely false.' The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited him and Ford to testify at a hearing Monday, although Ford's lawyers say she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation before she testifies. The Kavanaugh friend who she said was in the room at the party, conservative writer Mark Judge, has said he doesn't remember any such incident. When word of a high-school-era sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh emerged last Thursday afternoon, Meghan McCaleb and her husband, Scott, thought they and other high school friends of the nominee needed to speak out. Meghan McCaleb said she launched the letter-writing effort after discussing it with some of Kavanaugh's former law clerks. She said she contacted friends, who contacted more friends, and they had 65 signatures by the next morning. The rapid-fire response sparked a flare of tweets, including from actresses and liberal activists Debra Messing and Patricia Arquette, questioning how anyone could line up so many high school pals so quickly to speak up for someone they didn't actually go to school with. McCaleb says the answer is simply 'how strongly all of us believe in Judge Kavanaugh and his integrity.' Some of the signers are conservative, such as podcaster and former Republican National Committee spokeswoman Virginia Hume. Others are Democrats. 'This has nothing to do with politics,' said one of the signers, Megan Williams. 'It's just about character.' But it is also, inescapably, about whether they credit another woman's account of sexual assault. The question is sharpened by the #MeToo movement, which seeks to change what supporters see as a history of doubt and dismissal of women who speak up about sexual misconduct. The question also is all the more pointed for women who traveled a similar teenage social path as Ford, and in some cases met her along the way. McCaleb said 'I'm not certain' when asked on Fox News whether she believed Ford, a friend of a friend who went to the same local pool Ford did. 'She alleges that she had this traumatic event, and I feel like it is not the Brett Kavanaugh that we know.' Sharon Crouch Clark didn't know Ford and feels fine about having signed the letter, notwithstanding the allegation. 'If it happened to her, that's horrible,' Clark said. But she questions whether the incident occurred as Ford described it, noting that Ford said she was unable to recall certain details about the date, place and other aspects of the alleged attack. 'I feel like I would know all that,' said Clark, who socialized with Kavanaugh amid groups of friends at parties. Women who signed the letter said they didn't know about or recall the party Ford described, and they said her account of a 'stumbling drunk' Kavanaugh didn't jibe with their memories of a boy who drank some beer alongside them but never lost control or crossed a line with girls. 'There were kids who did act kind of crazy. ... He just wasn't that guy,' said Williams, who recalls hanging out with Kavanaugh mainly in groups but sometimes one-on-one. 'He was the kid who always did the right thing.' That's why six dozen women were willing to put their names on that letter, said signer Missy Bigelow Carr, who worked at a summer camp with Kavanaugh and coached girls basketball against him as an adult. 'If there was any indication that he didn't treat even one of us with respect or acted in a manner that disrespected girls/women,' she wrote in an email, 'that would not be the case.' ___ Kunzelman reported from Silver Spring, Maryland. Associated Press writers Dan Sewell in Cincinnati and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston and researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed to this report.
  • Teen arrested, another sought in killing of Atlanta grandmother, charity worker
    Teen arrested, another sought in killing of Atlanta grandmother, charity worker
    Police have arrested one teenager and are searching for another in connection with the death of an Atlanta grandmother shot and killed while driving home from her job at a center for homeless mothers. >> Read more trending news  Adarius Jones, 18, was arrested Wednesday and faces murder charges in the Aug. 12 shooting of Beverly Jenkins, Atlanta police said. A second suspect, 18-year-old Khalid Bays, is also wanted for murder but remains at large.  Jenkins, 49, was shot in the head near the intersection of Westview Drive and Hopkins Street in southwest Atlanta. The mother of five and grandmother of four was driving home about 12:30 a.m. after working her shift at the City of Refuge, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless mothers and their families get back on their feet.  Police had previously asked for the public’s help to identify four persons of interest who were seen on surveillance video walking nearby where Jenkins was fatally shot. >> Related: Atlanta charity worker fatally shot in head while driving home In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Michael O’Connor said they have identified all four persons of interest. Bays and Jones were among the four, and police have spoken to the other two but haven’t released their names. Those two are not in custody, O’Connor said. He also said they found a shell casing at the scene, and it matched two shell casings found during a carjacking Monday on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Officers spotted that stolen vehicle Tuesday. The driver attempted to speed away but wrecked at Mattox Park on the basketball court, O’Connor said.  One suspect was taken into custody, O’Connor said, but the other got away after running onto the MARTA tracks near the Bankhead station, causing service to be briefly suspended. Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown told AJC.com the person taken into custody was released without charges. >> Related: 4 persons of interest sought after fatal shooting of Atlanta charity worker O’Connor didn’t identify either of the two suspects in that incident or didn’t say if Bays and Jones were the other two persons of interest seen in the surveillance video. Bays is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He’s believed to have changed his hairstyle, O’Connor said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.
  • 3 young cancer patients sworn in as police officers for day 
    3 young cancer patients sworn in as police officers for day 
    Three young cancer patients from New York were sworn in as police officers for a day in a surprise ceremony Wednesday, Newsday reported. >> Read more trending news  Jesse Pallas, 11, Sean Hughes, 10, and Zachary Cote, 9, have been undergoing cancer treatments. They met at an event for families dealing with childhood cancer and became friends and shared a desire to become police officers when they grew up, the newspaper reported. Wednesday, the boys thought they were getting a tour of police headquarters in the Long Island hamlet of Yaphank. Instead, they were given badges and sworn in as officers in front of their parents and department members, Newsday reported. “We did a little bit of homework and some investigating,” police Commissioner Geraldine Hart told the boys. “We discovered that you guys have the qualities that make an exceptional police officer. You’re honest, you’re kind and you’re nice to your friends at school.” Outside department headquarters, the boys were shown the gear worn by different units and tried on tactical gear that swallowed their bodies, Newsday reported. “A lot of other kids don’t get to do this,” Sean said. “They’re just at home today because they’re off school.”
  • Channel 2 exclusive: Cobb mother explains why she vanished 2 weeks ago
    Channel 2 exclusive: Cobb mother explains why she vanished 2 weeks ago
    A missing mother of two who mysteriously vanished near a popular hiking trail is now safe. In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, she is explaining why she disappeared. Valerie Maynard asked to meet with Channel 2's Chris Jose, two weeks after she was reported missing.  Watch our exclusive interview with the mother of 2, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. EXCLUSIVE: Cobb police found a missing Smyrna mother. Valerie Maynard mysteriously disappeared near Kennesaw Mountain two weeks ago. She is safe. The mother of two called me to explain how she vanished. Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ieACDwhFJL — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 19, 2018 Only Channel 2 Action News was there as U.S. Park Rangers, Cobb County Police and K-9 units searched Maynard's luxury SUV she left in a parking lot at Kennesaw Mountain.  A park ranger said the car had been parked for a couple days, but nothing initially appeared to be unusual.
