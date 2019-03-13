Listen Live
State & Regional
Falcons address top need, sign guards Carpenter, Brown
Close

Falcons address top need, sign guards Carpenter, Brown
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, New York Giants offensive guard Jamon Brown looks before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. After Matt Ryan agreed to restructure his contract to clear cap space, the Atlanta Falcons spent that money on two new starting guards, Jamon Brown and James Carpenter, to help protect the quarterback. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, New York Jets offensive guard James Carpenter gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. After Matt Ryan agreed to restructure his contract to clear cap space, the Atlanta Falcons spent that money on two new starting guards, Jamon Brown and James Carpenter, to help protect the quarterback. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini via AP, File)

ATLANTA -  ATLANTA (AP) - After Matt Ryan agreed to restructure his contract to clear salary cap room, the Atlanta Falcons quickly invested the new funds in protecting the quarterback.

The Falcons on Wednesday signed free-agent offensive guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown. Carpenter's four-year deal is worth $21 million. Brown's three-year deal is worth $18.75 million.

Ryan agreed to tweak his contract on Tuesday with $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary to be paid as a signing bonus. The Falcons cleared $7 million in cap space with the move.

The Falcons added additional cap space of about $6.45 million with their release of right tackle Ryan Schraeder on Wednesday. Schraeder's agent Joel Turner, confirmed the release to The Associated Press.

Schraeder lost his starting job to Ty Sambrailo late last season. Sambrailo was signed to a three-year extension last month.

The Falcons also released kicker Matt Bryant, cornerback Robert Alford and defensive end Brooks Reed this offseason.

Offensive guard was the Falcons' top priority. The newcomers will add bulk to the middle of the line. Carpenter (6-5, 321) and Brown (6-4, 340) will compete for starting jobs at left guard and right guard, respectively.

Brandon Fusco, Wes Schweitzer and Sean Harlow return at guard. The Falcons lost Andy Levitre, Ben Garland and Zane Beadles to free agency.

Brown, whose 26th birthday is Friday, was released by the Rams last season before signing with the Giants, where he was an immediate starter . Carpenter, whose 30th birthday is March 22, was limited by a shoulder injury to 10 games with the Jets in 2018.

It would not be a surprise if more help for the line comes in the NFL draft, though the free-agent signings give Atlanta more flexibility to address another need with their first-round pick, No. 14 overall. Other needs include defensive line, cornerback and running back.

Wednesday's signings could be the first proof of new offensive thinking following changes on coach Dan Quinn's staff.

Following last season's 7-9 finish, Quinn fired each of his three coordinators. He hired Dirk Koetter as new offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey to coach tight ends. Quinn will run the defense.

Koetter said last month the staff was "going through that playbook line by line and play by play" and "ironing out what's going to be the Falcons' offense moving forward."

The first emphasis was the offensive line, where center Alex Mack and left tackle Jake Matthews may be the only 2019 starters who started to open last season.

"You can have the greatest skill players in the world, but your O-line and your D-line set the tempo for the team," Koetter said.

Atlanta ranked 27th in the league in rushing last season. Improvements in pass-blocking also are needed.

Ryan wasn't sacked as many as 30 times in any of his first five seasons. He's been sacked 30 or more times in five of the last six years, including 42 times in 2018.

Despite the lack of protection, Ryan has been very durable. He has started every game in nine straight seasons since missing two games in 2009.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Read More

News

  • Nearly 50 Georgia high school students caught up in sexting scandal
    Nearly 50 Georgia high school students caught up in sexting scandal
    Dozens of students at a North Georgia high school have been caught up in a sexting scandal.  >> Read more trending news  Union County Schools Superintendent John Hill confirmed around 50 of the 850 students at Union County High School in Blairsville were caught sending naked pictures of classmates over their phones. That’s nearly 6 percent of the school’s population. Hill said the students range in age from 14 to 18.  Hill said most students didn't realize that the sexting was illegal and could have led to child pornography charges.  'It's just a very large problem,' Hill said. 'This has been very disturbing to our high school and to our school system, and I think it's impacted our community.' A parent brought the issue to the principal’s attention a few weeks ago, he said. Officials have since determined that at least 46 students were involved in the illegal exchange of nude photographs of each other.  The Union County Schools Police Department is investigating the situation.  >> Trending: Sexy koala bear posing in tree takes internet by storm Hill said the school district could have filed felony child porn charges but decided against it.  'In Georgia, if you're under the age of 18, that's actually manufacturing and distribution of child pornography,' Hill said. 
  • Who is Beto O'Rourke? 5 things to know
    Who is Beto O'Rourke? 5 things to know
    Beto O’Rourke announced Wednesday that he is planning on running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Texas Democrat unsuccessfully ran for Senate against Republican Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. At the time, he said he would not run for the nation’s highest office, but that changed by Nov. 26. >> Read more trending news  “Running for Senate, I was 100 percent focused on our campaign, winning that race and then serving the next six years in the United States Senate,” O’Rourke said at a town hall in El Paso, Texas. “That was 100 percent of our focus. Now that that is no longer possible, you know, we’re thinking through a number of things. Amy and I made a decision not to rule anything out.” Ahead of a potential run for president, here are some things to know about O’Rourke. ﻿He’s a native Texan. Born in El Paso, Texas, Sept. 26, 1972, O’Rourke is a fourth-generation native of the state, according to his Senate campaign website. O’Rourke spent some time in New York, but ultimately moved back to his home town and co-founded Stanton Street Technology Group, a software and technology company. His wife, Amy O’Rourke, was president of the company from January 2013 to April 2017. He gave up his House seat to run for Senate. O’Rourke was elected to represent Texas’ 16th Congressional District in 2012. He ran again in 2014 and 2016, serving three terms before deciding to run for Senate in 2018. ﻿He is married with three children. O’Rourke married his wife in 2005. They are parents to two sons, Ulysses and Henry, and a daughter named Molly. ﻿He was arrested twice in his 20s. Although he was not convicted in either case, O’Rourke was arrested for burglary in 1995 and charged with a DUI in 1998. “Some 20 years ago, I was charged with driving under the influence and, during my college years, I jumped a fence at the University of Texas at El Paso which resulted in a burglary charge,” O’Rourke told the Palestine Herald-Press in 2017. “I was not convicted of either. Both incidents were due to poor judgement and I have no excuse for my behavior then. However, since then, I have used my opportunities to serve my community and my state. I’m grateful for the second chance and believe that we all deserve second chances.” ﻿He was in a punk rock band.  The band Foss was formed by O’Rourke and three others -- Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Arlo Klahr and Mike Stevens. The future congressman was on bass. Their EP, “The El Paso Pussycats,” was released in 1993 while O’Rourke was a student at Columbia University.  Efforts of the Texas GOP to shame him for his musical past backfired, with many on Twitter finding it appealing.
  • Second bald eagle hatching caught on university camera
    Second bald eagle hatching caught on university camera
    Thousands of people around the world have been tuning in to an eagle cam in Tennessee to see two eaglets hatch from their eggs. >> Read more trending news Tuesday, the second eaglet emerged from its shell. One eaglet appeared earlier this week on the Eastern Tennessee State University camera in Bluff City. The mom, Frances, and the dad eagle have been tirelessly tending to their children, taking turns hunting for, feeding and warming the babies. The university's biology department operates the camera along with others in Johnson City to study the eagles. The university says thousands of people from more than 200 countries tune in daily.
  • Sexy koala bear posing in tree takes internet by storm
    Sexy koala bear posing in tree takes internet by storm
    A picture of a sexy koala bear posing in a tree with a “come hither” look is taking the internet by storm. >> Read more trending news  The furry creature’s name is Rogue, and he lives at the Carrumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Queensland, Australia. “He has gained international headlines for being the World’s Sexiest Koala and is now an online megastar!” the sanctuary said on social media A picture of Rogue by Ross Long Photography shows the koala perched in a tree with his legs dangling and an arm draped over a branch. The caption on the Instagram photo of the animal reads, “Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack,” in reference to the movie “Titanic” and the iconic scene between Rose and Jack. The sanctuary is trying to capitalize on the popularity of Rogue’s photo by drawing attention to a serious illness impacting the koala population. Koala chlamydia is just what it sounds like, a sexually transmitted disease between the bears that causes the animals to sicken and die if left untreated, according to the sanctuary. Carrumbin officials predicted the animals are so at risk from the disease and habitat destruction that “they may not be around in 20 years” in the wild. >> Trending: Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn’t what you think “Last year, a whopping 500 koalas were admitted to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital (compared to just 25 in 2008), and 80 percent of them were treated for the disease,” officials said. The hospital is asking for donations to help treat the koalas. An antibiotic treatment for just one of the animals costs as much as $6,000, the sanctuary said.
  • South Fulton wants to fire internet-famous judge, claims misconduct
    South Fulton wants to fire internet-famous judge, claims misconduct
    South Fulton’s chief municipal court judge, made famous in a “black girl magic” viral photo taken in her courtroom last year, is fighting to hold onto her job amid accusations of misconduct. The City Council voted to fire Tiffany Sellers, saying she mistreated and had been “bullying” staff and allowed a TV crew to film in the courtroom even though it made some uncomfortable. But she’s fighting back. “You got a rogue city council, is what you got,” said George O. Lawson Jr., the attorney representing Sellers, who has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 21. Lawson denies all claims the City Council has made about Sellers. Councilmembers were not immediately available for comment Wednesday, as they were out of town. MORE | ‘Black girl magic’: South Fulton offices held by 8 black women Sellers and her attorney will face the city in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday working to block the next step in her firing: A public hearing set for next week. At the hearing, Sellers and the public have 10 minutes each to speak before the City Council takes a final vote on her termination. Sellers was hired by a vote from the City Council. Asked if Sellers might leave because the council no longer supports her, Lawson said: “She could care less what they think about her. She does her job and that’s it.” A petition from the City Council on Feb. 20 to Sellers breaks down why they want to fire the judge. It starts with a rift between Sellers and the city’s clerk of court, who typically handles the clerical work that allows courts to function. In July, the petition said, Sellers asked the clerk of court to sit further away from her and filled the spot with a subordinate. In September, Sellers banned the clerk of court from the courtroom. It isn’t clear what precipitated the clash. The court administrator told Sellers she was “concerned of long-term effects your directive may have on the city and the individual rights of the defendants that appear before our court,” according to the petition. The clerk of court remained banned from the courtroom, and she resigned in January. The City Council also described Sellers hiring a court clerk who had previously worked for Sellers in a private capacity, and then harassing the woman’s supervisors who complained of the poor work the clerk delivered. READ | Residents file lawsuit to overturn South Fulton election, exit city Another point of contention was Sellers allowing Vice TV/HBO in August to film in the court, even though the court administrator and the clerk of court refused to sign the release. “I can not allow either of you to ‘opt out’ of attending Court,” Sellers told them, according to the petition. When they did, the petition said, Sellers voiced her disappointment to at least one of them. The city manager told Sellers in January that an internal investigation of that incident revealed that the “filming of the court’s operation has exacerbated disagreements, personnel issues and increased confusion regarding the Court’s administrative execution.” Municipal courts handle things like traffic violations and low-level offenses, but they are the backbone of a local judicial system. Sellers is the first and only chief judge in the history of the city, which incorporated in 2017. Her contract, which lasts until the end of 2021, indicates her annual salary is $135,000. From October | Tale of a Taser, a City Council fight and South Fulton growing pains After the New Jersey native graduated from University of Georgia’s law school in 2006, Sellers worked at two other firms before opening her own representing people in cases of property negligence like slip-and-falls, according to the city website. City attorney Emilia Walker said fill-in judges have been keeping the South Fulton Municipal Court running smoothly. She said that if Sellers is terminated, the mayor will have to recommend a new chief judge. South Fulton doesn’t have its own court facilities and uses Union City’s courtroom. It was a photo of Sellers sitting in that courtroom surrounded by eight African-American women who run the justice system in South Fulton that made her well-known. The  iconic picture published by the Atlanta Voice in June was dubbed another example of “black girl magic” — an international hashtag that became a rallying cry for black women, including those in South Fulton’s court. The sentiment of that photo was central to the short documentary filmed by HBO’s Vice TV in the courtroom. An AJC photo series | #BlackGirlMagic “I think all of us are genuinely invested,” Sellers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June. “I know several of us live in the community, have gone to school or have been reared in the community and so there is this personal attachment to the community that I’m not certain exists in other places. It’s personal for us.” A six-minute Vice video from September explains how Sellers and her staff try to incorporate social justice into their work. “I really view South Fulton as this opportunity to do things right,” Sellers told Vice. The next month, the Judicial Qualifications Commission said it was investigating the court’s practice of reducing the fines of defendants who agree to register to vote. The JQC, which investigates complaints against judges, was not immediately available for comment as to the status of that investigation. Sellers denied that she had done anything wrong at the time. The public hearing regarding her termination will be March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Fulton County court system’s South Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton. Follow The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Facebook and Twitter In other news...
  • Lori Loughlin released on $1 million bond in college admissions cheating scandal
    Lori Loughlin released on $1 million bond in college admissions cheating scandal
    Authorities in Boston announced charges Tuesday against 50 people, including coaches at prestigious colleges and Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, as part of an alleged large-scale college entrance bribery scheme. >> Read more trending news Documents unsealed Tuesday in federal court showed coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California were charged as part of the scheme, in which coaches were bribed to admit students as athletes regardless of their ability, according to The Associated Press. Update 6:50 p.m. EDT March 13: Actress Lori Loughlin was released on a $1 million bond Wednesday afternoon after using her house as collateral, according to media outlets covering the proceedings in Los Angeles federal court. Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, also used a house as collateral to make bond during his hearing on Tuesday, according to the San Gabriel Tribune. It’s unclear if the couple used the same home or different ones. Loughlin was also allowed to travel to British  Columbia for film projects in Vancouver that run through November, the Tribune reported. She was ordered to surrender her U.S. passport in December. The newspaper also reported that the judge banned any communication with witnesses and other defendants in the case, but made an exception for Loughlin’s daughters, who could be called as witnesses, and her husband, who is also a defendant. Update 6:30 p.m. EDT March 13: A Los Angeles judge ruled actress Lori Loughlin is free to leave jail on a $1 million bond, according to the Associated Press. Loughlin is among 50 people, including stars, coaches and executives, caught in a college admission bribery scandal. She turned herself into authorities Wednesday morning and made a court appearance in the afternoon. Update 11:45 a.m. EDT March 13: Loughlin turned herself in to authorities in Los Angeles on Wednesday, one day after she was charged as part of a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme, according to The Associated Press. She is scheduled to appear for a hearing in federal court at 2 p.m. PDT, CBS News reported. Update 7:55 p.m. EDT March 12: Actress Felicity Huffman has been released on a $250,000 bond in connection with charges related to the college admissions cheating scandal, according to The Associated Press. Huffman, whose husband, actor William H. Macy was by her side, appeared before a judge at the Los Angeles Courthouse Monday afternoon and was repeatedly heard answering “yes” to the judge’s questions, according to KCBS-TV. Update 3:35 p.m. EDT March 12: William “Rick” Singer, the California businessman who founded the admissions consulting company at the center of the alleged college entrance bribery scheme, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Authorities said Singer schemed with parents, coaches and others to pay students' way into schools like Yale, Georgetown and Stanford University. Prosecutors say parents paid Singer about $25 million to bribe coaches and administrators into pretending that their children were athletic recruits to guarantee their admission. Update 2:25 p.m. EDT March 12: The NCAA is investigating after authorities announced charges Tuesday against 50 people accused of taking part in a college admissions bribery scheme. The group said in a statement Tuesday that the charges made public Tuesday “are troubling and should be a concern for all of higher education.” “We are looking  into these allegations to determine the extent to which NCAA rules may have been violated,” the statement said. Most NCAA rules that regulate recruiting are aimed at preventing schools and coaches from giving improper benefits and enticements to athletes. In this case, parents were paying coaches to help students gain entry to college by falsifying athletic credentials and claiming that the students were being recruited to plays sports. Update 1:15 p.m. EDT March 12: U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said at a news conference Tuesday that the $25 million federal bribery case is the biggest college admissions scam to be prosecuted by the Justice Department.  “These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” he said. At least nine athletic coaches and dozens of parents were among those charged in an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, federal authorities said.   Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools. Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.   “For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said. Update 12:40 p.m. EDT March 12: Authorities said Huffman was arrested early Tuesday in Los Angeles without incident, NBC News reported, citing unidentified officials. The New York Daily News reported that Huffman was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. ﻿Update 12:30 p.m. EDT March 12: In a letter sent Tuesday to students, USC President Wanda Austin said the university had “no reason to believe that Admissions employees or senior administrators were aware of the scheme or took part in any wrongdoing.” A long-time employee of the school’s athletic department, a current coach and three former coaching staff were involved in the scheme, according to authorities. “The government has repeatedly informed us that it views USC as a victim and that these employees purposefully deceived USC,” Austin said. ﻿Original report: Authorities indicted Rudolph 'Rudy' Meredith, the former head coach of Yale University's women's soccer team, on two counts of wire fraud for allegedly taking bribes to admit students to the school as recruited athletes. According to an indictment, authorities believe Meredith worked with William Rick Singer, a California businessman, and others to retain clients willing to bribe university coaches and administrators to admit their children to prestigious universities. The indictment alleges Singer and Meredith concealed the payments by funneling them through Singer's charitable accounts. Meredith served as the head coach of the Yale women's soccer team from 1995 to November 2018. Arrest warrants have been issued for about 40 people involved in the college admissions scam, including renowned celebrities and influential business owners. Authorities on Tuesday released a list of the people charged: William Rick Singer: Racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the US, obstruction of justice  Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud; honest services wire fraud Mark Riddell: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering John Vandemoer: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Igor Dvorskiy: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Gordon Ernst: Conspiracy to commit racketeering William Ferguson: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Martin Fox: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Donna Heinel: Conspiracy to commit racketeering  Laura Janke: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Ali Khosroshahin: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Steven Masera: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Jorge Salcedo: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Mikaela Sanford: Conspiracy to commit racketeering David Sidoo: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud Jovan Vavic: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Niki Williams: Conspiracy to commit racketeering Gregory Abbott: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Marcia Abbott: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Gamal Abdelaziz: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Diane Blake: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Todd Blake: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Jane Buckingham: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Gordon Caplan: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Michael Center: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud I-Hsin “Joey” Chen: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Amy Colburn: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Gregory Colburn: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Robert Flaxman: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Mossimo Giannulli: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Elizabeth Henriquez: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Manuel Henriquez: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Douglas Hodge: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  Felicity Huffman: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  Agustin Huneeus: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Bruce Isackson: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Davina Isackson: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  Michelle Janavs: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  Elisabeth Kimmel: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Marjorie Klapper: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Lori Loughlin: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  Toby MacFarlane: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud William McGlashan: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Marci Palatella: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Peter Jan Sartorio: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Stephen Semprevivo: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  Devin Sloane: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud  John Wilson: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Homayoun Zadeh: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Robert Zangrillo: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud See the court documents unsealed Tuesday: The Associated Press contributed to this report. ﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.
