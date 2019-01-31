Listen Live
Boldin says it's a 'travesty' Kaepernick isn't in NFL

State & Regional
Boldin says it's a 'travesty' Kaepernick isn't in NFL
Boldin says it's a 'travesty' Kaepernick isn't in NFL

Boldin says it's a 'travesty' Kaepernick isn't in NFL
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. There's an exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta, not far from the Super Bowl stadium, dedicated to Tommie Smith and his courageous stand for social justice at the 1968 Olympics. Talk about symmetry. Smith raised a fist, Colin Kaepernick took a knee, and both paid an enormous price for doing the right thing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Boldin says it's a 'travesty' Kaepernick isn't in NFL

Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin says it's a "travesty" that Colin Kaepernick isn't in the league.

Boldin, the co-founder of The Players Coalition, tells PodcastOne Sports Now guest host Rob Maaddi that Kaepernick "deserves" to be in the NFL and AP NFL writer Barry Wilner dissects NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's comments on Kaepernick and officiating.

Former NFL running back Steven Jackson talks about the turnover he lived through playing for the Rams before ending his career with the Patriots. Saints linebacker Demario Davis admits it's tough being in Atlanta for the Super Bowl following his team's gut-wrenching loss to Los Angeles in the NFC title game.

Falcons executive Steve Cannon raves about Mercedes Benz Stadium and its fan-friendly experience.

Movie producer Will Packer shares insight into his upcoming film about a female sports agent who can read men's minds.

News

  • Lil Jon supports Maroon 5 canceling halftime press event
    Lil Jon supports Maroon 5 canceling halftime press event
    Lil Jon says he understands Maroon 5's decision to cancel its news conference to discuss the band's Super Bowl halftime performance with reporters. Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, was supposed to speak with the media Thursday to promote their Super Bowl 53 appearance, but decided to cancel and let their 'show do the talking.' Lil Jon tells The Associated Press that he understands if the band wants its performance to stand alone and not have to address criticism around the halftime show. Some entertainers have said they believe social injustice needs to be addressed during Sunday's game. The Atlanta-based producer will also be one of the featured performers at NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's 'Shaq's Fun House' music event Friday including performances by Migos, Diplo and Tiesto.
  • GALLERY: Brady leads Pats through another practice at Georgia Tech
    GALLERY: Brady leads Pats through another practice at Georgia Tech
  • Are school districts going 'soft'? Cold spell stirs debate
    Are school districts going 'soft'? Cold spell stirs debate
    As a blast of Arctic weather swept across the country, Waterbury schools superintendent Verna Ruffin consulted forecasts and transportation officials before making the call: Schools in the hilly Connecticut city would delay opening by two hours Thursday. Within hours, social media was ablaze with criticism. Some parents said schools should be closed entirely due to temperatures near zero degrees. With little snow on the ground, others questioned why schools should be affected at all. The extreme weather that shuttered schools across a swath of the northern United States this week spurred similar debates over when such calls are appropriate, and whether school districts today might be getting 'soft,' as suggested by Kentucky's governor. The debates also provoked conversations about the disruptions of school closures or delays on working families and poor students. In making her decision to delay the start of school in Waterbury, Ruffin said she was worried about children walking to school on icy streets without sidewalks — and especially children who would be counting on eating breakfast and lunch at the school cafeterias. In Waterbury, three-quarters of the students are in families below the income threshold to qualify for free or reduced price meals. 'I am concerned about what happens if a child might be at home and there is no food,' she said. 'That warm building for them might be the school.' Superintendents in hundreds of districts had to wrestle with similar decisions during this week's punishing cold snap. In Midwestern cities like Chicago and Minneapolis, it was a simple call given the temperatures that plunged to around 30 below zero, with wind chills much worse. It was a tougher decision on the East Coast, where it was cold and potentially dangerous, but not quite life-threatening. Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said he was being slightly facetious when he told a radio station that closing schools for cold weather 'sends messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere.' In the debate touched off by his comments, many have pointed to the class divide between working parents that are inconvenienced by delays and poorer families that might not have a car to bring their children to school. In a Facebook post that was shared more than 28,000 times in the span of a day, Courtney Schnitzler, who lives outside Louisville, Kentucky, called for cooler heads. 'School is cancelled because not all kids have parents like you,' she wrote. 'Not all kids get a ride to school, some walk the entire way. Not all kids get to sit in the warm car while they wait on the bus to come to the stop.' Schnitzler said she doesn't have children herself, but wanted to help other people sympathize with those around them. In Waterbury, where the announcement of Thursday's delay attracted over 280 comments on Facebook, Ruffin said she made the call the night before in hopes of alleviating the stress of parents who might need to make accommodations for child care. But she said she had to make the best decision for the entire community. 'Nobody should call anybody soft unless you've walked in those shoes,' she said. 'I think you have to be sensitive and aware of the community you serve.' Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said it was an easy decision to close schools Wednesday and Thursday, when forecasters were predicting heavy snow and wind chills of 30 degrees below zero. But it did weigh on his mind that it's near the end of the month and he knows families on public assistance are stretched thinner than usual. 'In this case it was really a no-brainer. But I'm weighing the time of the month, I'm weighing the lack of food that kids will have if they count on us. Some of our kids use our nursing services to monitor their medicines and their inhalers and things like that,' he said. He said when it's a close call he opts to close schools and make up the day another time. 'There's no heroism in keeping the school open just to say you're tougher,' he said. 'The only contemplation is, do those kids need the food and warmth of the building?' Raenette Riddick, whose daughter attends Catholic Academy of Waterbury, Connecticut, said she understands the struggles of those who have to scramble to find child care or whose children have to walk to school. But, she adds, it's unfair to lay all the blame at the feet of school officials. 'We tend to view things from a very one-sided angle without appreciating everything that school officials are looking at from a balcony view,' she said. 'And we're looking at it from the floor.' ____ Associated Press writers Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this report.
  • Column: Atlanta art exhibit reminds us of Kaep's brave stand
    Column: Atlanta art exhibit reminds us of Kaep's brave stand
    Tommie Smith's gesture continues to resonate. It has inspired similar gestures by men and women for whom Smith's iconic image is a symbol of courage and unity in the face of bigotry and injustice — most prominently, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand before football games during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice in this country.' — From the exhibit 'With Drawn Arms' at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. ___ Just a few miles from the stadium where the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, there's a special display of drawings, paintings and sculptures honoring the legacy of Tommie Smith, that black-gloved warrior for social justice at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. How appropriate. As the NFL is wraps up its second full year of blackballing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, it just felt right to visit the High Museum on a brisk Thursday morning to be reminded that Smith and John Carlos, both of whom raised their fists on the Olympic medal podium, endured immense scorn and isolation for their brave gesture. Of course, the Smith exhibit is not on the extensive list of Super Bowl-related parties, concerts and shilling that have swallowed up large swaths of Atlanta. It should be. The parallels between Smith and Kaepernick are impossible to ignore. Both were punished. Both were called unpatriotic. Both were dismissed as angry black men who should just play the game and shut up. Their gestures were peaceful yet powerful. The fist and the knee. But, even though history has largely rehabilitated Smith and Carlos for the courageous stand they took more than five decades ago, the NFL insists of making sure that Kaepernick never again sets foot on the playing field. 'I don't think Kaep is going to be signed,' said Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith. 'If they didn't do it yet, they're not going to do it now. They just want to let this stuff blow over and let their business keep on going without him.' While Kaepernick is sure to win the war, that won't be apparent for years or even decades. The immediate battle — his playing career — is most likely over. For this, the NFL should carry an everlasting stain. 'All he did was take a knee,' Torrey Smith said, shaking his head incredulously. 'We have abusers, we have drug dealers, we have drunk drivers — you name it — in this league, and all he did was take a knee.' Back in 1968, International Olympic Committee chief Avery Brundage angrily expelled the Olympic protesters from his games, sending them home to face shunning, abuse and even death threats. At least Brundage — by all accounts, a generally horrible human being — didn't attempt to sugarcoat his actions. He didn't like what Tommie Smith and Carlos had done, so he punished them with all his might. We can't say the same for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , who continues to stand by the ludicrous notion that Kaepernick's lack of offers is a football decision , reached independently by all 32 teams. 'I've said it many times, privately and publicly, that our clubs are the ones that make decisions on players that they want to have on their roster,' Goodell said. 'They make that individually. They make that in the best interests of their team. ... Individual clubs make decisions that maybe another club won't do. And they all want to win.' Someone brought up the subject in a different manner, basically asking if Goodell was concerned that the NFL would wind up on the wrong side of history. (Spoiler alert: It will.) 'If a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do,' Goodell said, sticking to his guns even though his nose was surely growing longer with every word. Talk about comments that won't age well. But this is the low ground the NFL has chosen to take, and it looks like the league will prevail in ending Kaepernick's career. 'I think everybody understands and realizes what that whole situation is,' said retired receiver Anquon Boldin. 'Anybody with a decent head on their shoulders would know that he deserves to be in the NFL. He's one of the best 64 quarterbacks in the U.S. For him to not have a job the past couple of years has been a travesty.' The NFL has done a devious, highly effective job of keeping its remaining players in line, essentially buying off their support by aligning with The Players Coalition — a group of current and ex-players that is doing some good work addressing the social issues that Kaepernick drew attention to, such as police brutality and criminal justice reform. The group split with Kaepernick and his closest ally, safety Eric Reid, and seems to have given up on the idea of getting the quarterback back in the league. 'I don't think there's anything we can do,' said Torrey Smith, a leader of The Players Coalition along with Boldin. 'You can't force an owner to hire him. All you can do is vouch for him. I vouched for Eric Reid (who did return to the league this past season). And I vouched for Kap.' The group handed out $2 million in grants to six worthy groups during a ceremony Wednesday, an event held right in the Super Bowl media center and publicized by the league's mammoth PR machine. Not surprisingly, there has been no mention of the Tommie Smith exhibit a few miles away. If only Goodell and the owners carved out a few minutes in their busy schedules, maybe they would realize how unjust they've been. Maybe they would feel at least a tingling of decency. Maybe they would finally do the right thing. There's still time. The exhibit runs through Sunday. Super Bowl Sunday. ___ Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Union, league preparing 'war chests' for 2021 labor talks
    Union, league preparing 'war chests' for 2021 labor talks
    Two years before the labor agreement with the NFL runs out, the players' union is gathering a war chest it hopes it doesn't need. Union leaders, however, expect a work stoppage in 2021, while not exactly inevitable, will be difficult to avoid. 'We feel good where we are, the lines we can draw,' NFL Players Association President Eric Winston said Thursday. 'We feel good about the direction we have. 'It's our job to prepare for wars we don't want to fight.' The league and union agreed on a 10-year deal in 2011 after a lockout lasted from mid-March until early August. The NFL reportedly is squirreling away funds from its broadcast deals in anticipation of a labor stalemate in 2021, and the NFLPA is using money from its highly profitable NFL Players Inc. arm to do the same. 'There are a limited number of options,' added DeMaurice Smith, who soon will mark 10 years as the union's executive director. 'All of them except renegotiating a new deal are a pretty tough option.' ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • PHOTOS: Rams putting finishing touches on Super Bowl game plan
    PHOTOS: Rams putting finishing touches on Super Bowl game plan
More

