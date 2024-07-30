News

Starbucks quarterly revenue falls on weak traffic in US and China

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks is displayed in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China.

The Seattle coffee giant on Tuesday reported revenue of $9.1 billion for its fiscal third quarter. That was lower than the $9.2 billion Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks said global same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year – fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 2.7% drop.

In China, where Starbucks is feeling pressure from lower-priced rivals, same-store sales plunged 14%. Chinese customers visited less often and spent less per visit, Starbucks said.

In the U.S., same-store sales fell 2%. Starbucks said higher spending per visit helped offset a slowdown in traffic. But the company pointed out some positive signs, including a 7% increase in U.S. loyalty members during the quarter.

Starbucks said its net income fell 7.6% to $1.05 billion, or 93 cents per share. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.

Starbucks isn't the only chain seeing a slowdown in purchases by inflation-weary consumers.

McDonald's said earlier this week that its same-store sales fell 1% in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020. McDonald's also noted weakness in China as well as the U.S.

Starbucks shares rose 1% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

