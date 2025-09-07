South Korea to bring home workers detained at Georgia Hyundai plant

The South Korean president’s office says negotiations have concluded for the release of Korean workers detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia. Officials confirmed a plane will be sent to the U.S. to bring them back.

According to the BBC’s Anderson Edorogun, a South Korean official said authorities are now working to improve the visa system to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier, Seoul expressed regret over the U.S. administration’s decision to release photographs of the workers being taken into custody.

Immigration agents raided the plant in Ellabell, near Savannah, on Thursday. Of the 475 people detained, officials said about 300 were from South Korea.