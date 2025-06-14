South Africa wins the World Test Championship, its first major cricket title in 27 years

LONDON — (AP) — South Africa won the World Test Championship against titleholder Australia by five wickets after knocking off the last 69 runs required on the fourth morning of the final on Saturday.

The Proteas achieved their first major cricket title in 27 years, sparking celebrations at Lord's.

They moved from a portentous 213-2 overnight to 282-5, the second-highest successful run chase in the 141-year test history at the home of cricket.

Australia didn't give up the WTC mace easily, relentlessly attacking the stumps and pressuring a South Africa side with an infamous history of blowing winning positions on big ICC stages.

But South Africa was staunch and composed, losing only three wickets on Saturday. The desperate Australians used up all of their three reviews in vain within the first 90 minutes but fought to the end.

Aiden Markram was the colossus Australia could not topple until it was too late.

The opener resumed the day on 102 and was out for 136 when only six more runs were needed. He spent six hours, 23 minutes in the middle.

About 15 minutes later, Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run, a drive into the covers.

