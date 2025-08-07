Soldier accused of shooting 5 at Fort Stewart in pre-trial confinement

FORT STEWART, GA — The Army sergeant accused of opening fire on fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart is now in pre-trial confinement as the investigation continues. Authorities say Sgt. Quornelius Radford, is in the custody of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and is expected to face a court-martial.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at Radford’s workplace on the base near Savannah, prompting a lockdown that lasted about an hour. Five soldiers were wounded, including two who required surgery at a Level 1 trauma center. All are expected to recover, according to Brigadier General John Lubas.

General Lubas credited other soldiers on the scene with preventing further harm. “I would also like to thank the brave soldiers who immediately intervened and subdued the shooter. These soldiers without a doubt prevented further casualties,” he told ABC News.

Officials say a personal handgun, not a military-issued weapon, was used in the shooting. The motive for the attack has not been released.

The Army continues to investigate the incident.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story