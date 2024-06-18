Singer Justin Timberlake arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated on Long Island, source says

NEW YORK — (AP) — Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official said Timberlake was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

