Severe Texas storm flips an RV, killing 1 and injuring a family

ENNIS, Texas — (AP) — One man died and three family members were injured when their RV flipped over several times at the Texas Motorplex during a strong thunderstorm that caused widespread damage in an area about 25 minutes south of Dallas on Saturday.

Strong winds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) ripped the roof off a Days Inn along Interstate 45, damaged homes throughout Ellis County and toppled at least seven semitractor-trailers on Interstate 35. The strong storms also knocked out power to nearly 20,000 people, but didn't generate any tornadoes. About 1,000 remained without power Sunday. Some quarter-sized hail also fell in the area.

Ennis Police confirmed the storm death but didn't immediately provide details. Family members told KXAS-TV that the 42-year-old man who died was from Midlothian, Texas, and his wife and two sons were inside an RV that rolled over at the racetrack. The man's family members were treated at a hospital for injuries and released.

Ennis Mayor Kameron Raburn said in a statement Saturday that the city is beginning to pick up debris and work on recovering from the storm.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” Roburn said.

The nearby city of Waxahachie had to cancel its planned Tulipalooza festival because of the storm damage.

